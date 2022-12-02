New Christmas Programming Offered

UMG NASHVILLE is offering its annual, 24-hour CHRISTMAS special for Country stations' holiday programming. "A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS" hosts including REBA McENTIRE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN, MADDIE & TAE, JOSH TURNER, TRAVIS DENNING and more. It features CHRISTMAS thoughts, memories, music and more from many of your favorite Country artists, including all of the above stars, as well as DARIUS RUCKER, LITTLE BIG TOWN, GEORGE STRAIT, ALAN JACKSON, JOSH TURNER, KEITH URBAN and others.

The program is non-market exclusive, spot-free and includes 10-14 minutes of local avails. It’s available to air in its entirety, separated into multiple specials or it can be mixed and matched, but must be aired between SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18th and SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25th. Liners, promos and bonus segments will also be provided. To schedule the programs for your market(s), contact UMG Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES at donna.hughes@umusic.com.

