Lindsay Honig Named Sr. PR Manager At Riot Games
by Roy Trakin
December 5, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Veteran publicist LINDSAY HONIG (DALE) has accepted a role at RIOT GAMES as a Sr. PR Manager for their newly launched Entertainment division, focused on expanding their gaming brand into new film, TV and music projects.
She was previously Assistant Manager, Corporate Communications at UNITED TALENT AGENCY
Reach out and congratulate her at lindsaydale1@gmail.com.