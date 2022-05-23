Format Wheel In Motion -- Stopping On Classic Alternative

CUMULUS Classic Rocker WNNX (ROCK 100.5)/ATLANTA management has their proverbial hand on the format wheel and is preparing to give it a spin with speculation that it lands on Classic Alternative.

The WNNX site is dark and the stream is offline on the site but can be heard here.

In constant play is THE VERVE/Bittersweet Symphony followed by a whispered promo saying “It’s coming … same as it ever was, MONDAY morning, 6am” and it segues back into THE VERVE/Bittersweet Symphony.

ALL ACCESS has learned that the syndicated ELLIOT IN THE MORNING show has been dropped. Other staff changes include the departure of midday talent LINDSEY MARIE and afternoon star SOUTHSIDE STEVE. No word on PD AXEL LOWE.

More on this as it happens, here on ALL ACCESS.

