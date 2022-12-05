Format Change This Morning

As first reported this past weekend at ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 12/03), CUMULUS Classic Rock WNNX (ROCK 100.5)/ATLANTA spun the format wheel this morning at 6a (ET) with a flip to Classic Alternative using the heritage 99X slogan.

The station ended its all-weekend stunt of repeated plays of THE VERVE's "Bittersweet Symphony" and promos promising "it's coming... same as it ever was" with THE BUGGLES' "Video Killed the Radio Star," NIRVANA's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," and R.E.M.'s "The One I Love." The legal ID indicated a simulcast with WWWQ-HD2-W255CJ, which has been programming an Alternative format as 99X for several years. The 99X brand aired on what is now Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7) in 1991-2001, kicking off with the same BUGGLES song.

The WNNX site was dark all weekend in preparation for the flip; ALL ACCESS has previously reported that the syndicated ELLIOT IN THE MORNING show had been dropped after nine months. Other staff changes include the departure of midday talent LINDSEY MARIE and longtime WNNX personality and afternoon host SOUTHSIDE STEVE RICKMAN. Still, no word on PD AXEL LOWE or other staff adjustments.

