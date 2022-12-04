Chavez

Fans of the KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW (KKMS), based out of iHEARTMEDIA's KHKS (106.1 KISS FM)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH, are wondering if the team has a shot up against HOT POCKETS after the company allegedly took their idea for "Warm Pockets" and rolled with it.

According to YEA NETWORKS, KKMS Host J-SI CHAVEZ spoke on-air about wanting to create a pair of cargo shorts with an insulated pocket to keep food warm back in MARCH. He even pitched a potential use, asking, “Where are you going to put your HOT POCKETS?” Co-host BIG AL MACK apparently then coined the phrase, “Warm Pockets.”

Just a month ago, CHAVEZ pitched their idea for "Warm Pockets" to SHARK TANK’s MARK CUBAN during his visit to the show. “What if you have a burger and you need a way to keep it warm? How about "Warm Pocket" Pants?” To which CUBAN replied, “I like that! And you can have a special "Hot Dog" design where you put the hot dog right in front!” Sadly, he declined to invest $4 Million for a 10% stake.

The KKMS show was later surprised to see their idea announced by HOT POCKETS last week. According to FOOD & WINE, The new HOT POCKET Shorts feature "literal hot pockets that keep your sandwiches hot and your calves cool thanks to insulated cargo pockets."

The show called HOT POCKETS Head Quarters on-air on FRIDAY (12/1), but the customer service person claimed to have no information on the new product.

Mack asked, “How long will it take us to get a check?” To which she replied, “I don’t have that information, but I can report your feedback to the appropriate department, so that your voice is heard.”

