New Channels

WARNER MUSIC GROUP's WARNER MUSIC EXPERIENCE (WMX) is launching three music video channels on ROKU's THE ROKU CHANNEL, the video streaming company's free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. The channels are WMX Pop, WMX Rock, and WMX Hip-Hop, and will carry videos, concerts, and original programming from WMG's UPROXX, HIPHOPDX, SONGKICK, COVER NATION, THE PIT, and LASSO NATION, with new exclusive series like "ICONIC RECORDS: LIFE AFTER DEATH" and UPROXX's "PEOPLE'S PARTY WITH TALIB KWELI AND FRESH PAIR."

WMX Pres./Media & Content Business BEN BLANK said, "We're extremely excited to partner with THE ROKU CHANNEL to bring our robust music video catalog and original programming to every screen. The FAST channel space is expanding rapidly, and this move enables us to further reach music fans everywhere they are. THE ROKU CHANNEL has been an incredible partner, and as the market leader in FAST, their ecosystem provides the perfect environment to launch our channels.”

THE ROKU CHANNEL Head/AVOD ASHLEY HOVEY added, “THE ROKU CHANNEL is an industry leader in FAST, and we’re thrilled to partner exclusively with WMX on their entrance into the space. Music is a top content category for our users, and we look forward to helping WMX harness THE ROKU CHANNEL’s scale to bring audiences their favorite music video programming, exclusive WMX original content from in-demand artists and more.”

