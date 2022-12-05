New Management

With the exit earlier this year of Pres./CEO PAUL ROTELLA, the NEW JERSEY BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has hired an outside firm, ASSOCIATION MANAGEMENT INCORPORATED, to manage the organization. Under AMI, JORDAN WALTON, who has served as Exec. Dir. of the MASSACHUSETTS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION and the NEW HAMPSHIRE ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, will serve as Exec. Director of the NJBA.

“The NJBA has always been on the forefront of change and advocacy,” said Chairman of the Board of Directors JOHN MOZES. “With the addition of AMI, we will continue to lead our broadcasters on a local, state, and national level with greater prominence than ever before.”

“The NJBA and our members are about to enter a new era for our organization,” added MOZES, “and I’ve never been more excited about our association’s future as I am now.”

AMI Pres. LISA REYNOLDS said, “We are excited to be guiding the NJBA through the next chapter in their storied history. We have partnered with veteran state broadcasters' association leader JORDAN WALTON to serve as Executive Director and together, we look forward to evolving the association to better serve our members.”

