WWCD LTD. Alternative WWCD (CD92.9)/COLUMBUS, OH will host its 30th Annual "ANDYMAN-A-THON" on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th at 7p (ET) through SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18th at 7p (ET). The station’s 48-hour on-air broadcast raises money for local children charities via song requests and an auction of autographed memorabilia donated by artists.

CD92.9.PD LAURA LEE noted, “ANDYMAN started the Thon on his own. He offered to work the entire day on CHRISTMAS to give everyone else the day off and took song requests for donations, to raise money for local charities. When he passed away in 2010, the station carried on the tradition of the Thon, playing nothing but requests for 48 hours straight, raising 10's of thousands of dollars every year for local children charities.”

