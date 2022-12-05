Zander

Veteran CHICAGO radio personality MARK ZANDER is joining RESULTS RADIO LLC as Classic Rock Format Captain, overseeing Classic Rock KTHU (THUNDER 100.7)/CHICO, CA and KHRD (RED 103.1)/REDDING, CA. ZANDER, who will report to SVP/Strategic Development DAVE SHAKES, replaces KTHU RON WOODWARD, who has exited the company, and KHRD PD OLIVIA HENDERSON, who left in AUGUST for a management job with AMERICORPS.

SHAKES said, “Our two classic rock stations are poised for new growth with ZANDER’s leadership. This is an exciting development for RESULTS RADIO as we enter 2023.”

ZANDER, most recently on-air at GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGOI and a veteran of WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE), WRME-LP (MeTV FM 87.7), WZZN, WLUP, and WCKG/CHICAGO and several other stations, said “I’ve known DAVE and his work for years. When the opportunity arose to work directly with him and the RESULTS RADIO teams in both CHICO and REDDING, I jumped at the chance! I happily leave my parka and mittens back in the MIDWEST. Let’s rock!”

