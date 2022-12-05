Parton Joins TikTok

DOLLY PARTON has finally officially joined TIKTOK with the handle @DOLLYPARTON.

Along with joining the social media platform, PARTON has teamed up with SOUNDON, TIKTOK’s music marketing and distribution platform, to release the song "Berry Pie," available exclusively on TIKTOK for the first time for users to include in their creations.

TIKTOK’s community embraced the superstar even before her personal presence on the platform: #DOLLYTOK is a subcommunity the daily postings of which celebrate her music, movies and personality. Hashtags #DOLLY, #DOLLYPARTON, and #DOLLYTOK already have 6.4 billion video views combined.

