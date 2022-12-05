Gondek

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KOA-A-K231AA-K231BQ/DENVER has found its replacement for the retired APRIL ZESBAUGH as MARTY LENZ's co-host of "COLORADO'S MORNING NEWS," tapping COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE Assisitant News Dir./Morning Anchor JEANA GONDEK for the position.

PD DAVE TEPPER said, “We are thrilled to have JEANA joining COLORADO’S MORNING NEWS and KOA. Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. JEANA, MARTY LENZ, and the KOA news team will keep DENVER and all of COLORADO informed and entertained throughout the morning.”

"I am beyond excited to return to iHEARTMEDIA, the company that truly helped me first begin my broadcasting career with WEST MICHIGAN'S MORNING NEWS at WOOD RADIO (News-Talk WOOD-A-F/GRAND RAPIDS). KOA is a legendary station I have always dreamed of being a part of in a city that I am thrilled to finally call home. With big shoes to fill, I'm honored to work alongside Marty and bring a new voice and new perspective to COLORADO'S MORNING NEWS."

