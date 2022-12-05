Offering Christmas Special

SUPERADIO NETWORK's RETRO COUNTRY USA will offer its RETRO COUNTRY CHRISTMAS special for the 25th year in a row.

The special is four hours of commercial-free holiday cheer, hosted by DALE O'BRIEN. This year's guests include CLAY WALKER, JUSTIN MOORE, LACY J. DALTON, LEE BRICE, T.G. SHEPPARD, JANIE FRICKE, RONNIE MILSAP and more all sharing stories of cherished CHRISTMAS memories.

To check on availability in your market, contact SUPERADIO's KIMBERLY SAWYER at ksawyer@superadio.com or RAPHAEL GEORGE at raphael@superadio.com.

« see more Net News