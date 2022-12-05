Surpassed Giving Tuesday Goal

THE LOVE STATION, INC. Contemporary Christian KJTH (THE HOUSE FM)/PONCA CITY, OK experienced its listeners responding well during its recent year-end fundraiser. THE HOUSE FM partnered with VIDARE CREATIVE to help with the efforts.



CEO TONY WEIR said, “We had seen a good number of regular monthly givers have to pause donations in the last few months. We put the call out to “stand in the gap” for these families, and listeners responded in a big way. We currently sit at double where our year-end giving was at this time last year after a powerful two days of fundraising starting with Giving TUESDAY."



“We’re blessed to be a part of the great team at THE HOUSE FM,” added DAVE KIRBY of VIDARE CREATIVE. “It’s always awesome to see their listeners respond to all the hard work they put into encouraging people every day.”

