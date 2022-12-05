Raising Money For Club Q

CUMULUS Top 40 KKMG/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO announced it will hold an online auction called “MAGIC FM Cares For CLUB Q: An Auction for the COLORADO Healing Fund” to benefit the families of victims and others affected by the mass shooting at COLORADO SPRINGS’ CLUB Q that happened on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20th.

The 98.9 MAGIC FM auction is open through TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13th and will be exclusively online. Some of the items up for bid include a guitar autographed by ONE REPUBLIC, a guitar autographed by BROTHERS OSBORNE, a keyboard autographed by JVKE, a helmet autographed by DEADMAU5, tickets to ED SHEERAN’s 8/19/23 concert in DENVER, tickets to SNOOP DOGG’s 12/22/22 concert in COLORADO SPRINGS, a vinyl autographed by OZZY OSBOURNE, a vinyl autographed by MEGHAN TRAINOR, a magazine cover autographed by SELINA GOMEZ, a poster autographed by ELLIE GOULDING and CARLY RAE JEPSEN, and an Alt Rock poster autographed by IMAGINE DRAGONS, WEEZER, ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS, RISE AGAINST, JIMY EAT WORLD and THE 1975 – with more items to be added.

KKMG PD/PM Drive Host JEFF HABER said, “We want to help the families of the victims and those affected by the CLUB Q tragedy. Personally, I felt sick when I woke up to the news of the shooting and was just devastated hearing about what the LGBTQ+ community is going through. We want to be an ally and to help our COLORADO SPRINGS community heal any way possible. That's why we started MAGIC FM Cares For CLUB Q. We thank everyone who bids on these very special auction items - and also thank our artist friends and supporters who really stepped up to donate some one-of-a-kind items that music fans will love.”

You can check out the online auction here.

