Cooper (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM's Sr. Dir./Producer and writer PETER COOPER, who is hospitalized and recovering from a serious head injury sustained in an accident.

COOPER, a beloved music journalist, was Senior Music Writer at THE TENNESSEAN, where he worked for 14 years before joining the museum in the role of Museum Editor in 2014. He hosts the museum's VOICES IN THE HALL podcast. COOPER is also a a GRAMMY-nominated producer and a singer-songwriter, and has worked as a senior lecturer at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY's BLAIR SCHOOL OF MUSIC.

In a series of updates on social media, his family first shared, "PETER sustained a head injury that was initially thought to be life threatening. He has experienced some minor improvements over the last 24 hours, but remains in critical condition. We ask that you keep PETER in your thoughts and prayers, but please give him the time and space to heal." That was followed by better news: "Wanted to let you know that PETER’s condition continues to improve and his doctors continue to be surprised by these positive changes. Your thoughts and prayers are being heard loud and clear. There is still a long road ahead."

A meal train has been established for COOPER's family, including son BAKER. Find details and contribute here. VENMO donations are also being accepted by his family here.

« see more Net News