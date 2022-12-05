AIMP To Honor Jay Cooper

The ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS LOS ANGELES chapter will hold its HOLIDAY AWARDS LUNCHEON & ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING at LAWRY's in BEVERLY HILLS, CA, this FRIDAY (12/9) at 11:30a (PT).

In addition to celebrating the holiday season, the L.A. chapter will be announcing their 2023-2024 Officers and Board Of Directors, and will present their awards for INDIE PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR to NORTH MUSIC GROUP and INDIVIDUAL AWARD IN SUPPORT OF SONGWRITERS & PUBLISHERS to GREENBERG TRAURIG meta-attorney JAY COOPER.

The event is $60 per person for AIMP members and $75 for non-members. For more information on the event or to register, click here.





