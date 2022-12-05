Daily

Former BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WQYK/TAMPA OM/PD TRAVIS DAILY joins CUMULUS Country KUBL (93.3 THE BULL)/SALT LAKE CITY as PD/afternoon host. Those positions had been vacant since the spring, when TRAVIS MOON departed for Dir./Operations post at COX MEDIA GROUP HOUSTON.

DAILY joined BEASLEY in 2018 as OM for the cluster, as well as PD for WQYK, after having served as iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming and Country WFUS/TAMPA PD/afternoon host (NET NEWS 4/20/18). He departed as part of a company wide BEASLEY staff reduction in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/10).

Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News