Web3 record label and artist advocate company NVAK COLLECTIVE has named veteran music industry executive NIKISHA BAILEY as GM, overseeing A&R, marketing and label operations, reporting to co-founders TAMAR KAPRELIAN and ALEX SALIBIAN.

Commenting on the appointment, SALIBIAN said, “No matter what she does, as an executive, entrepreneur, people manager and philanthropist, NIKISHA builds on her lifelong commitment to music, first and foremost. She proves an invaluable creative perspective to this new post.”

Added BAILEY, “Creating a safe space for creatives has always been at the core of what I do. NVAK has established itself as a breakout industry leader that truly cares about the entirety of the artist, not just the product. We are innovating how creatives monetize themselves and their art, not only to set themselves up for the here and now, but for the future as well.”

The ST. LOUIS native also serves as VP for THE RECORDING ACADEMY’s N.Y. Chapter and is an Ambassador for the BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE (BMC). She also owns one of PHILADELPHIA’s renowned coffee brands and community space, W/N W/N COFFEE BAR, and serves as co-chair on WOMEN IN MUSIC’s DIVERSITY & INCLUSION COUNCIL.

BAILEY kicked off her career as an intern at ATLANTIC RECORDS before rising to Head Of A&R Administration, Artist Partners with the label, working on key records for talent such as KEHLANI, CHARLIE PUTH and BAZZI, among many others. She also held the role of VP/A & R Administration & Operations for the L.A.-based ARTIST PARTNER GROUP (APG).

NVAK COLLECTIVE is both a record label and artist advocacy collective utilizing web3 technology to drive change for creators, with a focus on serving female, non-binary, LGBTQ+ talent from emerging markets like WEST ASIA, the MIDDLE EAST, and NORTH and EAST AFRICA.

