Blackpink (Photo: Petra Collins/TIME) & Guyton (Photo: Eric Ryan Anderson/TIME)

TIME has named K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK as its 2022 Entertainer Of The Year and Country singer MICKEY GUYTON as its 2022 Breakthrough Artist Of The Year. TIME made the announcement just ahead of its naming of its Person Of The Year on WEDNESDAY (12/7).

On BLACKPINK, TIME contributor RAISA BRUNER wrote, "The foursome released its highly anticipated second studio album, 'Born Pink,' in SEPTEMBER, which notched a record as the best-selling album by a Korean girl group, with over two million album sales. It continues to dominate on YOUTUBE, where BLACKPINK is the biggest musical act with over 83 million subscribers."

TIME’s ANDREW CHOW noted, "This year, the Country singer MICKEY GUYTON represented AMERICA on its biggest stages, belting out the national anthem at the SUPER BOWL and hosting PBS’s JULY 4 celebration from the CAPITOL lawn. She became the first Black nominee for Best Country Album at the GRAMMYS in the award’s history." Read the interview with GUYTON here.

