BMG has acquired the royalty interests of British singer/songwriter CHRIS REA. BMG released and published REA's 2017 album, "Road Songs For Lovers." The deal includes REA's royalty interests in 17 studio albums; REA is best known in the U.S. for his 1978 hit "Fool (If You Think It's Over)," but has had several hits in the U.K. and EUROPE, and his 1988 single "Driving Home For CHRISTMAS" has become a perennial holiday hit in the U.K.

BMG Pres. Repertoire & Marketing UK ALISTAIR NORBURY said, "CHRIS REA’s integrity as a musician and his commitment to his art is legendary. BMG is proud to become custodian of his music interests. CHRIS’ work is one of the foundation stones of British blues rock and sits happily among BMG’s peerless blues catalogue including the work of JOHN LEE HOOKER, PETER GREEN and GARY MOORE.”

