Happy Birthday wishes on FRIDAY (12/9) to retired MEDIABASE Dir./Label Sales & Marketing JEFF GELB, WWCD/COLUMBUS, OH Owner/Pres. RANDY MALLOY, BIG BOY'S NEIGHBORHOOD Exec. Producer JASON RYAN, former ENTERCOM/KANSAS CITY VP and Co-Market Mgr. DAVID ALPERT, iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO SVPP and WKSC PD JAMES HOWARD, WKRZ/WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON'S MANIC MARC, NATIONAL PRODUCTIONS' JEFF BORDNER, PANDORA’s JEFF Z., OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres. CEO GARY BERNSTEIN, WHTA/ATLANTA PD DEVIN STEEL, KCHZ-KJCK/KANSAS CITY PD MIKE “JAGGER” THOMAS, NEW NORTHWEST/YAKIMA VP/Market Mgr. REGGIE JORDAN, former KLAA-A/LOS ANGELES PD BOB AGNEW, BRC PRODUCTIONS GM BOB BURNHAM, WAXQ/NEW YORK's JIM KERR, KHOW-KKZN-A/DENVER PD DAN MANDIS, SALEM/GREENVILLE, SC OM KENNY WOODS, WMJM/LOUISVILLE PD TIM GERARD, former WSNY/COLUMBUS' SHAWN IRELAND, WWPW/ATLANTA’s RACHEL JONES, former KSAS/BOISE’s CHRIS “LUCKY THE DJ” STEWART, WOCQ/OCEAN CITY-SALISBURY, MD PD ROB JOHNSON, WKMX/DOTHAN, AL PD JASON TYLER, WPOC/BALTIMORE’s FRANCESCA PRESTI, former WSSR/CHICAGO PD SCOTT CHILDERS, and to WQNU/LOUISVILLE APD MATT COOPER.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (12/10), AUDACY/Country Dir./Programming Operations and WPAW/GREENSBORO Brand Mgr. CLAY JD WALKER, iHEARTMEDIA TAMPA-SARASOTA SVPP TOMMY CHUCK, AUDACY/VIRGINIA VP/Programming & Operations DON LONDON, WESTWOOD ONE VP/Affiliate Sales ERIC SUNDSTROM, former iHEARTMEDIA/DALLAS Region Pres. KELLY KIBLER, JT AUSTIN PRODUCTIONS’ JT AUSTIN, C3 MANAGEMENT's DAVID BARBIS, former WFAN-A/NEW YORK Brand Mgr. and AUDACY/SPORTS Format Captain MARK CHERNOFF, CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s ANNIE SANDOR, WPLA/JACKSONVILLE PD CHAD CHUMLEY, METRO/LOIUSVILLE Dir./Ops BOBBY ELLIS, KANE ENTERTAINMENT Pres. KAREN KANE, MAX MEDIA/DENVER OM ADRIAN “AD” SCOTT, WKJY/NASSAU-SUFFOLK's HOLLY LEVIS, TOTAL TRAFFIC/ATLANTA's ART MEHRING, OUTBACK CONCERTS’ DARCY MILLER, SABO MEDIA’s HARRY VALENTINE, former WHTP/PORTLAND, ME Promotions Dir. SAMANTHA SYLVIA, former WNOW/INDIANAPOLIS’ JOE PIESZ, ULTIMATE CLASSIC ROCK host JOE BENSON, SHOW DOG NASHVILLE’s RON BRADLEY, former WQFM/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON PD TOM FERGUSON, and former KBZT/SAN DIEGO’s DANA DIDONATO.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (12/11), INTERSCOPE-GEFFEN-A&M Pres./Promotion BRENDA ROMANO, GLASSNOTE Pres. DANIEL GLASS, WARNER MUSIC-NASHVILLE SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, CUMULUS/NASHVILLE VP/Market Mgr. ALLISON WARREN, RADIO ONE VP/Programming COLBY COLB, PROMOSUITE's CHRIS BUNGO, HUMANA Senior Radio Consultant JD GARFIELD, former WBGG/MIAMI’s GHIA, WMAY-A/SPRINGFIELD, IL PD/News Dir. JIM LEACH, WESTWOOD ONE's JIM MURPHY, KDAE/CORPUS CHRISTI OM AJ SOLIZ, former KHYL/SACRAMENTO’s BIG AL, retiring KLTY/DALLAS’ FRANK REED, ALL PRO BROADCASTING/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNADINO VP/GM KIMBERLY MARTINEZ, WYMX/MILWAUKEE’s TONY HESS, and WOWI-WHBT/NORFOLK PD DJ FOUNTZ.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (12/12) to WVBW/NORFOLK Brand Mgr. JAY WEST, MTV TR3's LIZ KILEY, RADIO.COM and WNSH/NEW YORK’s DAN KELLY, WNCB/RALEIGH MD CARSON BLACKLEY, SIRIUS XM’s RICK MCCLURE, VELOCITY RADIO MANAGEMENT's TONY RENDA, PRODZILLA PRODUCTIONS Pres. DAVE MARSH, former WXSS/MILWAUKEE's NATALIE DiPIETRO, KTCX/BEAUMONT, TX PD KELLY MAC, KBOS/FRESNO’s JOHN MAGIC, and to KWFF/PORTLAND’s NICK STEELE.

