Charity Event

RADIO ONE BUFFALO (BUDDY SHULA) Oldies WECK-A-W261EB-W263DC-W275BB (BIG WECK)/BUFFALO is again holding a food drive for FEEDMORE WNY through DECEMBER 20th, with delivery to the food bank the following day. The station is collecting non-perishable food items at its studio in CHEEKTOWAGA, NY weekdays 9:30a-4:30p (ET), with the goal of 1,000 pounds of food; last year's drive collected 797 pounds.

PD GLENN TOPOLSKI said, “We’re filling the BIG WECK lobby with food items that will go a long way for area families that will make their holiday season even brighter.”

Owner BUDDY SHULA added, “We are truly blessed to live in the CITY OF GOOD NEIGHBORS where Western New Yorkers pull out all of the stops to help those in need.”

