Embracing NFTs

WINAMP is still around, and its latest WINDOWS version is jumping into the NFT world with the ability to play audio NFTs. The new version lets listeners link their METAMASK wallets through their browsers to WINAMP for playback, supporting audio and video files using the ERC-721 and ERC-1155 standards and the ETHEREUM and POLYGON/MATIC protocols. An additional creator service will be launched early in 2023.

“The genesis of WINAMP has always been about accessibility and innovation, and today we are proud to launch the very first standalone player reading audio NFTs, as well as any other existing formats ,” said WINAMP CEO ALEXANDRE SABOUNDJIAN. “This new version of WINAMP allows people to listen to any file they want, using a player they already love.”

“WINAMP was a key part of the first digital music innovation, when mp3s changed the way we listen and enjoy music,” added SABOUNDJIAN. “Now we’re supporting the leading edge of the next one, as more and more artists explore web3 and its potential.”

« see more Net News