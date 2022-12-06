Winfield

VMLY&R Exec. Creative Dir. SHERMAN WINFIELD will serve as Chief Judge for the 2023 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS.

"The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS continue to deliver on awarding radio and audio that will ‘set the frequency’ for the future of the medium, and I am honored that I get to serve as chief judge for the 2023 competition,” said WINFIELD. “I am excited to get a roster of final round judges together to hear the work that showcases the growth in radio and audio.”

“We are excited to have SHERMAN as this year’s chief judge. He has been a great partner as a final round judge and winner in past years,” said RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO and RADIO CREATIVE FUND Chair ERICA FARBER. “The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS team is looking forward to hearing the amazing work that will be entered and to have SHERMAN at the helm of this year’s awards event.”

Details about the awards, including categories, guidelines, and deadlines, will be announced in early JANUARY.

« see more Net News