R.I.P. Stewart

STAX RECORDS Founder JIM STEWART has died at the age of 92. In MEMPHIS he founded SATELLITE RECORDS in 1957 and later changed the label’s name to STAX RECORDS. THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME recognized his work in 2002 with the AHMET ERTEGUN Award given to non-performing members of the industry who have had a significant influence on pop music.

In the 60s and 70s he's credited with helping shape the careers of OTIS REDDING, ISAAC HAYES, CARLA THOMAS, SAM & DAVE, AND THE STAPLE SINGERS, and many others on the label. In the early days of the company, he was also a producer and engineer.

STEWART managed sessions for many of the labels biggest stars and projects including CARLA THOMAS’ “Gee Whiz” (1961), SAM & DAVE’s “Hold On, I’m Comin’” (1966), and RUFUS THOMAS’ “Walking the Dog” (1963). He also worked on albums; BOOKER T. & THE M.G.’S "Green Onions" (1962), OTIS REDDING's "Pain in My Heart," and ALBERT KING’s "Born Under a Bad Sign" (1967). During its heyday STAX placed more than 167 songs on the BILLBOARD Hot 100 and 243 on the R&B chart.

STAX parted from its deal with ATLANTIC RECORDS in 1968 and STEWART promoted his Director of Promotions, AL BELL, to be his equal as executive and co-owner of the independent label. The company ran into financial problems and was forced into involuntary bankruptcy in 1975. STAX was reactivated in 2006 under CONCORD.

CRAFT RECORDINGS/STAX RECORDS Pres./ Estate & Legacy Brand Management MICHELE SMITH said, “TODAY we lost an important piece of American music history. Mr. STEWART’s legacy will live on through the STAX RECORDS label that he founded, and the artists, musicians, and fans worldwide that love STAX music. I’m not sure if he ever realized the immense impact that he had on soul music across the globe, and he will be sorely missed. Our condolences go out to his friends and family, especially his children and grandchildren."

He is survived by three children; LORI STEWART, SHANNON STEWART, and JEFF STEWART; and by grandchildren ALYSSA LUIBEL and JENNIFER STEWART.

Plans for a memorial are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the STAX MUSIC ACADEMY in MEMPHIS.

