iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WJMN (JAM'N 94.5)/BOSTON has upped APD/MD DJ PUP DAWG to PD. He'll continue his 3-9p airshift and contribute to ASHLEE AND THE JAM'N MORNING SHOW. DJ PUP DAWG will report to iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON SVPP DYLAN SPRAGUE.

SPRAGUE commented, "PUP’s hustle is legendary. The man literally does it all and there is no better person to lead our talented JAM’N team. He has been a constant at our station for 20 years developing strong relationships with artists, managers, community leaders and his dedication is reflective in its success. Most of all, I am excited about his vision for JAM’N’s future."

DJ PUP DAWG added, "I’m humbled to see my journey in radio lead to running a hip-hop station. I followed my dreams and made a hobby into a passion and career. LOS ANGELES raised me, but BOSTON made me! Radio has given me the opportunities people dream of. I'm living the dream. This was all made possible with guidance from my boss and mentor, DYLAN SPRAGUE. I’m so grateful that he took the time to develop me for this next chapter. I've come up in this business and made real life-long connections. JAM’N is my family!”

DJ PUP DAWG came to WJMN in 2002 after starting at iHEARTMEDIA then-Urban KKBT (92.3 THE BEAT)/LOS ANGELES. He was promoted to MD in 2008 and in 2017, he was promoted to APD. On air, DJ PUP DAWG has done middays, nights and afternoons at WJMN as well as contributing to the morning show.

