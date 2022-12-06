McColl

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has added JASON McCOLL as Sr./Dir. A&R. McCOLL will be responsible for A&R for a number of artists, including COREY KENT, JAMESON RODGERS, and others, along with signing and developing new talent and maintaining publisher relationships. He will report to SVP A&R TAYLOR LINDSEY.

Prior to joining SONY, McCOLL, was WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s Dir. A&R, where he worked with BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, AVERY ANNA and others.

« see more Net News