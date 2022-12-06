-
Sony Music Nashville Names Jason McColl Senior Director/A&R
by Jeff Lynn
December 6, 2022 at 10:13 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has added JASON McCOLL as Sr./Dir. A&R. McCOLL will be responsible for A&R for a number of artists, including COREY KENT, JAMESON RODGERS, and others, along with signing and developing new talent and maintaining publisher relationships. He will report to SVP A&R TAYLOR LINDSEY.
Prior to joining SONY, McCOLL, was WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s Dir. A&R, where he worked with BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, AVERY ANNA and others.