Wilson

Songwriter DALLAS WILSON has renewed his partnership with RISER HOUSE PUBLISHING. WILSON's credits have amassed more than 450 million on-demand streams, along with multiple sync placements. His cuts include songs from MITCHELL TENPENNY, LAINEY WILSON, DYLAN SCOTT, TEDDY SWIMS, JIMMIE ALLEN and LOCASH.

Recently receiving his first BMI AWARD for co-penning SCOTT's PLATINUM-certified #1 hit, "Nobody," WILSON currently has two songs charting at Country radio — WILSON's "Heart Like A Truck" and SCOTT’s "Can’t Have Mine."

RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT Pres. and Co-Founder JENNIFER JOHNSON said, "DALLAS has been here since the beginning of RISER HOUSE. His music has helped shape our company, and his positive spirit has shaped our culture. He is an immensely, talented and versatile songwriter, and I am truly honored to be his partner.”

WILSON added, "I'm so excited to continue working with RISER HOUSE PUBLISHING. I signed my first publishing deal with them six years ago, and since then, it has been a blast working with the team. I'm so pumped about this next season as I continue working alongside RISER HOUSE!"

RISER HOUSE SVP/A&R BRANDON PERDUE also added, "DALLAS is the epitome of what we look for in a creative. He is literally a dream to work alongside, as he is always thinking ahead, showing up prepared, and bringing a positive vibe into every session and meeting. We are beyond excited to keep building on the momentum he has created and look forward to celebrating many more milestones in his career."

