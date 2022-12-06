Lineup Announced

KENTUCKY native TYLER CHILDERS and ZACH BRYAN are set to headline the RAILBIRD MUSIC FESTIVAL JUNE 3rd & 4th, 2023 at THE INFIELD at RED MILE in LEXINGTON, KY. The two-day experience will feature more than 30 artists performing across three stages, also offering bourbon and equine experiences.

On SATURDAY, JUNE 3rd, the lineup features ZACH BRYAN, WEEZER, MARCUS MUMFORD, WHISKEY MYERS, SHERYL CROW, CHARLEY CROCKETT, JENNY LEWIS, LUCIUS, MORGAN WADE, VALERIE JUNE, DEHD, NEAL FRANCIS, THE HEAVY HEAVY, MADELINE EDWARDS, THE LOCAL HONEYS and WAYNE GRAHAM.

On SUNDAY JUNE 4th, the lineup includes TYLER CHILDERS, NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, THE HEAD AND THE HEART, GOOSE, NICKEL CREEK, AMOS LEE, RICKY SKAGGS & KENTUCKY THUNDER, SIERRA FERRELL, CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN, MOLLY TUTTLE, 49 WINCHESTER, TOWN MOUNTAIN, COLE CHANEY, FLIPTURN, CALDER ALLEN and BRIT TAYLOR.

In addition to music, RAILBIRD celebrates the spirit of KENTUCKY with curated bourbon experiences in THE RICKHOUSE. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase from a lineup of hand-selected barrels from KENTUCKY distilleries chosen in collaboration with co-owners JUSTIN SLOAN and JUSTIN THOMPSON of LEXINGTON’s JUSTINS’ HOUSE OF BOURBON. Festival ticket presale begins THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8th at 12p (ET).

« see more Net News