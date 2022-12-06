Top Networks

EDISON RESEARCH has issued its quarterly ranking of the top podcast networks by reach for third quarter 2022, and SXM MEDIA has reclaimed the top spot after SPOTIFY led second quarter's rankings.

The top 10, ranked by reach as a percentage of the weekly podcasting audience and defined by the producer or sales network representing the show:

1. SXM MEDIA (last quarter #2)

2. SPOTIFY (last quarter #1)

3. IHEARTRADIO (#3)

4. AUDIOBOOM (#4)

5. NPR (#5)

6. WONDERY/AUDIBLE/MAZON MUSIC (#8)

7. THE NEW YORK TIMES (#6)

8. AUDACY (#7)

9. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (#9)

10. KAST MEDIA (--)

