Charese Fruge, Jessica Mackenzie-Williams

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks with JESSICA MACKENZIE-WILLIAMS, Promotions Director for the CUMULUS/DALLAS Music Brands – Top 40 KLIF-F (HOT 93.3), Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3) and gold-based Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF).

Musing about finding her true career path, MACKENZIE-WILLIAMS said, “I knew within a few weeks of being in the radio industry where I wanted to be – and that was to be a Promotions Director. I worked hard, I listened, I asked questions and learned everything I could to be the best possible Promotions Director I could be. And I’ve been lucky to work with some very talented women in the industry, such as TRACY GIBSON, LESLEY BROTAMONTE [and] REBECCA KAPLAN … just to name a few.”

