Goldstein

AMPLIFI MEDIA CEO and Podcasting expert STEVEN GOLDSTEIN takes a deep look back at 2022 in his latest AM/FM/Podcast column in ALL ACCESS.

GOLDSTEIN cites what has been a remarkable year in the podcast world, with plenty of addition by subtraction, not to mention plenty of good old-fashioned addition. From the biggest players like AMAZON and GOOGLE to up and comer "local podcasters" staking an early claim on the coming new year, many relevant bases are covered.

Read “The Ups And Downs Of Audio In 2022” here.

« see more Net News