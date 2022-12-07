Now On TuneIn

TUNEIN has added the audio from FOX WEATHER as a new channel, expanding its relationship with FOX NEWS AUDIO. FOX audio content has long been available on TUNEIN's platform.

“FOX NEWS AUDIO is one of our longest-running partners, they are a crucial source of news and information for millions of people in the U.S.,” said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. "We are thrilled to grow our vast library of audio content with them through the addition of FOX WEATHER and continue helping FOX reach people with the information they need the most."

“For nearly a decade we have worked with TUNEIN as a means to get FOX News’ award-winning news content to listeners across the country,” said FOX NEWS AUDIO VP JOHN SYLVESTER. “Weather news is crucial for our listeners each day, and by engaging with TUNEIN’s Fast Audio approach, we are able to provide our listeners with that information on the go.”

