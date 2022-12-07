Riddle

ROC NATION VP/Artist Management SAM RIDDLE has been named SVP/Marketing at WARNER RECORDS. RIDDLE, with ROC NATION for five years and previously at CAPITOL RECORDS, will be based in LOS ANGELES and report to EVP/Marketing and Artist Development DIONNEE HARPER.

HARPER said, “SAM knows exactly what it takes to build an artist’s career and just how crucial a good marketing strategy is to that process. His marketing expertise along with his experience on the management side gives him a unique and important perspective as we look to collaborate with our artists on original campaigns that move the needle. I’m looking forward to his leadership and I know the whole team is excited to welcome him to the WARNER family.”

RIDDLE, who worked on the concept for MEGAN THEE STALLION's NETFLIX series and the launch of MEEK MILL's REFORM ALLIANCE, said, “I’m beyond excited to join the team at WARNER RECORDS, a label steeped in history and currently brimming with talent. There's nothing more exciting than artist development -- a perpetual process that can help a superstar reach record-breaking heights and jump-start a new artist's career. The entire WARNER RECORDS team is equally dedicated to this process, making this career transition a no-brainer. I want to thank (co-Chairmen) TOM (CORSON), AARON (BAY-SCHUCK), and DIONNEE for believing in me to help foster the continued commitment of excellence that the team has towards the artists that we have the pleasure to support.”

