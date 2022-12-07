Henson, McKormick, Gibbs

AUDACY News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP and Sports WRNL-A-W286DJ (THE FAN)/RICHMOND, VA Brand Manager GREGG HENSON is returning to MICHIGAN as morning co-host along his former WKRK/DETROIT co-host MICHELLE MCKORMICK and TRAVIS GIBBS for "MICHELLE AND GREGG WITH TRAVIS" at CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WLAV/GRAND RAPIDS. HENSON's resume includes stints at WCSX, WDFN-A, WXYT-A and WKRK/DETROIT; WPGB and WBGG-A/PITTSBURGH; KFOR-A-K277CA/LINCOLN, NE; WPEN-A/PHILADELPHIA; and KRLD-F/DALLAS. He fills the slot left vacant with the exit of TONY GATES, who left the station in APRIL.

CUMULUS WEST MICHIGAM OM LORI BENNETT said, “With the 50th anniversary of WLAV next year, it’s thrilling to have an innovator like GREGG join us in bringing the station to the next generation of Classic Rock fans. We know the killer chemistry he’s enjoyed best with MICHELLE MCKORMICK, and paired with the comedic timing of TRAVIS GIBBS, Mornings on WLAV will be transcendent and almost criminally funny.”

VP/Market Mgr. DEREK J. FALTER said, “Behind GREGG’s hardcore Rock roots and razor-sharp wit is a dedicated community leader and passionate advocate of the audio industry. We look forward to GREGG’s contributions to the next incredible chapter in the history of one of the country’s greatest Classic Rock stations.”

HENSON said, “Returning home to MICHIGAN to work with MICHELLE MCKORMICK and CUMULUS is very exciting for me and my family. We're beyond happy with our next adventure.”

MCKORMICK added, “This idiot. AGAIN. Kidding! I am beyond excited to begin another epic chapter with GREGG at WLAV along with the best team in the business.”

