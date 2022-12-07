Moose

PHIL "MOOSE" MUSUMECI is returning to AUDACY Top 40 WPXY/ROCHESTER for mornings, joining incumbent co-host BRIANNA "BREEZY" SLOTH. MUSUMECI, who worked as a producer at WPXY in 2002-2011 and will first appear on the morning show "PXY MORNINGS WITH MOOSE AND BREEZY" on JANUARY 3rd, takes over from COREY JAMES, who exits on DECEMBER 16th for work outside the radio industry.

“MOOSE was such an audience favorite on 98 PXY from 2002 to 2011 that we jumped at the chance to bring him back when the opportunity arose,” said SVP/market Mgr. SUE MUNN. “His energy and wit will be the perfect complement for BREEZY on our new morning show.”

“I have always been told to never forget where you come from,” said MUSUMECI, who has been working on writing and acting in LOS ANGELES since leaving WPXY. “As I have grown older, I realized it’s what has kept me grounded and in touch with reality after all these years. I have always been proud to call ROCHESTER my home. It's a city that’s helped mold me into the person I am today and I am beyond grateful I had an opportunity to have a voice in the community. It’s been an amazing journey thus far and I am excited for the chance to come home and be able to host mornings on 98 PXY, a radio station I not only love but grew up listening to since I was a child.”

