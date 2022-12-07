Record Fundraiser

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES' 12th annual PASTATHON, benefiting the CATERINA'S CLUB charity feeding children in need, raised a record $1,173,803 and 27,159 pounds of pasta and sauce. The event, raising funds and collecting food for ANAHEIM WHITE HOUSE restauranteur Chef BRUNO SERATO's charity organization, has raised over $5.7 million and 727,000 pounds of pasta since 2010.

“The KFI PASTATHON is a full station and community effort, and the biggest heroes are our listeners and partners," said PD ROBIN BERTOLUCCI. “With the economic struggles of many over the past two years, we are thrilled that every year we reach new highs. Our listeners' and partners' donations have resulted in more meals and help to families in need, to break the cycle of poverty permanently. On behalf of the entire KFI team, we thank the community for their remarkable generosity.”

