Winners Named

The PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS for 2022 were handed out TUESDAY (12/6), and along with the previously announced winners LIZZO (People's Champion Award) and SHANIA TWAIN (Music Icon Award), numerous awards were handed out to figures in the music industry, as well as a podcast honor, which went to MEGHAN MARKLE's "ARCHETYPES."

TAYLOR SWIFT was the top winner from the music world, winning awards in three categories. BTS won two categories, and band member JUNK KOOK was also part of a win for his collaboration with CHARLIE PUTH. In addition to the People's Champion Award, LIZZO was also awarded Song of 2022 for "About Damn Time." SELENA GOMEZ also won in two categories.

Singer KELLY CLARKSON took home the Daytime Talk Show award for her eponymous program, and NBC's THE VOICE won in the Competition Show category.

Winners from the world of music included:

Male Artist of 2022: HARRY STYLES

Female Artist of 2022: TAYLOR SWIFT

Group of 2022: BTS

Song of 2022: LIZZO, “About Damn Time”

Album of 2022: TAYLOR SWIFT, "Midnights"

Country Artist of 2022: CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Latin Artist of 2022: BECKY G

New Artist of 2022: LATTO

Music Video of 2022: TAYLOR SWIFT, “Anti-Hero”

Collaboration Song of 2022: CHARLIE PUTH featuring JUNG KOOK, “Left And Right”

Concert Tour of 2022: BTS, "Permission to Dance On Stage"

Comedy TV Star of 2022: SELENA GOMEZ, "ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING"

Daytime Talk Show of 2022: "THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW"

Social Celebrity of 2022: SELENA GOMEZ

Pop Podcast of 2022: ARCHETYPES

« see more Net News