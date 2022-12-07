Changes In Management

A shakeup at PRINCE HARRY and MEGHAN MARKLE's ARCHEWELL production company has led to Head of Audio REBECCA SANANÈS exiting the company and CADENCE13 Head of Podcasts SERENA REGAN joining as her replacement, while President MANDANA DAYANI has left the company and will not be replaced, reports the NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX. The paper adds that the fate of the company's flagship podcast "ARCHETYPES WITH MEGHAN" is yet to be determined, with a renewal not yet announced.

SANANÈS joined ARCHEWELL from NEW YORK MAGAZINE/VOX MEDIA, where she produced podcasts including "PIVOT" since 2018. REGAN had been with CADENCE13 since 2017 after over 18 years at SIRIUSXM. DAYANI, also co-founder of the "I AM A VOTER" campaign and co-host of "THE DISSENTERS" podcast with DEBRA MESSING, served as Chief Brand Officer of HGTV's EVERYTHING BUT THE HOUSE, VP of RACHEL ZOE INC., and an attorney in the hotel and resort business.

« see more Net News