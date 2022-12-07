Headliners Announced

KANE BROWN and CHRIS STAPLETON are set to headline the second annual LASSO MONTRÉAL Festival. The two-day event will take place AUGUST 18th and 19th, 2023, at MONTREAL’s ESPACE 67 festival site on ÎLE SAINTE-HÉLÈNE. More artists are expected to be announced.

EVENKO SVP/Booking, Concerts and Events NICK FARKAS said, “MONTREAL has always been a music city, but this city is clearly now a Country capital as well. Last year’s kickoff edition of LASSO was a revelation and a hell of a good time! We can’t wait to do it again."

Tickets go on sale MONDAY (12/12) at 10a (ET).

