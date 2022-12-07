New Partnership

AEG PRESENTS and K-Pop promoter POWERHOUSE KOREA have formed a strategic partnership to bring new growth opportunities for both companies across NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE and ASIA. The two live music companies will collaborate on all aspects of live K-Pop business including touring, production, marketing and media across every level.

Over the last five months, POWERHOUSE and AEG PRESENTS have produced and promoted four massive tours for K-Pop groups: BLACKPINK, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, and ATEEZ. This year, BLACKPINK have sold out 14 North American arenas, plus an additional 10 in the UK and EUROPE. TOMORROW X TOGETHER performed eight sold-out shows in two months. ENHYPEN sold out seven arenas in OCTOBER of 2022, and ATEEZ sold out 11 arenas on their North American tour which ended earlier this month. All four artists expect to tour the rest of the world in 2023.

POWERHOUSE CEO and Pres. C.S. HAH said, "In the course of last two decades, K-Pop has grown to be one of the most popular genres in the global music industry. The K-Pop market has proven its depth and width to be more matured than ever, and I hope our launch of this formal partnership with AEG PRESENTS can help K-Pop grow to reach new horizons across the regions.”

AEG PRESENTS Pres./Global Touring and Talent GARY GERSH said, “C.S. HAH and POWERHOUSE have a track record that speaks for itself. POWERHOUSE has tapped into what’s becoming an ever-expanding international market for K-Pop, and we are thrilled to build upon an already strong foundation between the two companies.”

AEG ASIA PACIFIC Pres. and CEO ADAM WILKES added, “POWERHOUSE and AEG PRESENTS have a great history together, and our collaboration has only become more extensive as the barriers continue to evaporate between global music markets. This feels like a logical progression in our ongoing partnership.”

