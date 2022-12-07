WALE Of A Ruling

WALE-A/GREENVILLE-PROVIDENCE, RI has been gone for years, and an attempt by a would-be buyer to resurrect the license has been rejected by the FCC's Media Division.

PERDOMO MEDIA GROUP filed an Application for Review of the 2014 deletion of WALE's license for failure to file a license renewal application, asking that the license be reinstated or an auction be opened so that it could apply for the license, with the support of the former licensee, CUMBRE COMMUNICATIONS CORP., which went bankrupt and shut down. However, the FCC said that the filing should have been made within 30 days after public notice of the license expiration letter in 2014, not eight years later. The dismissal letter suggested that if the FCC opens another AM filing window, PERDOMO may then request that the WALE frequency be included and could then file for a new permit.

