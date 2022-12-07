TuneIn Partnership

TUNEIN has expanded its partnership with the SHARK EXPERIENCE golf cart touchscreen entertainment and information platform, making the streaming audio app available on 35,000 golf carts nationwide.

“Expanding on our partnership with SHARK EXPERIENCE is an important step forward for TUNEIN as we’ll be able to continue to provide a new generation of golfers the content they want and desire on the golf course to stay connected,” said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. “As of today, commercial-free live news, sports and terrestrial radio stations from around the world are seamlessly available in every SHARK EXPERIENCE-enabled golf cart.”

“Our mission with SHARK EXPERIENCE has always been to enhance the on-course experience for golfers and provide them with meaningful features and content as they navigate their day. With this expansion, TUNEIN’s digital audio experience will be available to more golf car drivers and passengers at iconic U.S. golf courses nationwide,” said SHARK EXPERIENCE developer EDISON INTERACTIVE CEO JEREMY OSTERMILLER. “We make true to our vision by collaborating with TUNEIN as we know we’ll be able to count on them to provide our drivers with a best-in-class audio experience for many years to come.”

« see more Net News