Make-A-Wish UK

RADIO EXPRESS is partnering with MAKE-A-WISH UK for the upcoming holiday season. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of its “CHRISTMAS Day with SANTA” syndicated program will be donated to the organization to help grant wishes for children in the UK with critical and life-threatening illness.

The program features three hours of holiday favorites and characterizes MAKE-A-WISH's mission of creating life-changing experiences that revive the childhood of critically ill children.

MAKE-A-WISH UK Chief Executive JASON SUCKLEY commented, “When a child like ISLA is diagnosed with a critical condition, the joy of childhood is brought to an abrupt end with treatment plans, hospital appointments and worry taking over. The power of a wish brings light and joy to children and their loved ones."

RADIO EXPRESS CEO PAUL HOLLINS added, “We are thrilled to support the amazing work of MAKE-A-WISH. It seems the perfect way to share the spirit of the season and the generosity and goodwill of our client stations who support the show. This year we will be distributing proceeds raised by the show to this wonderful charity.”

For more information on "CHRISTMAS Day With SANTA," contact radioexpress.com/holiday.

For more information on MAKE-A-WISH UK, contact HOLLY McKENNA at holly.mckenna@makeawish.org.uk.

