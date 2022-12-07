Curtis LeGeyt (Photo: NAB)

The HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE voted to send the controversial AMERICAN MUSIC FAIRNESS ACT, which offers performance royalties to artists whose music is played on the radio, to the HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES for a full vote.

NAB CEO/President CURTIS LeGEYT offered the following statement: "NAB thanks the members of the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE who voted against the AMFA today, and the more than 250 members of CONGRESS – including a majority of the HOUSE – that support a resolution opposing this new performance royalty on local radio. These lawmakers understand that AMFA will harm local broadcasters and audiences around the country, undermine our ability to serve their communities and ultimately fail artists by leading to less music airplay. Broadcasters urge the recording industry to join us in serious discussions instead of using the few legislative days left in the calendar to pursue divisive legislation that faces broad congressional opposition.

The NAB has argued the mandate to place a new performance royalty on free, local radio stations would jeopardize local jobs, prevent new artists from breaking into the recording business and harm the hundreds of millions of AMERICANS who rely on local radio. The recording industry, representing the music labels, has been on the opposite side.

SOUNDEXCHANGE's President/CEO MICHAEL HUPPE issued the following statement in favor of the bill's passage: “Congressional action on the AMERICAN MUSIC FAIRNESS ACT demonstrates that while justice can be delayed, it ultimately cannot be denied. For decades, broadcast corporations have made hundreds of billions of dollars while denying creators royalties for music played on AM/FM radio stations. That’s fundamentally wrong. Everyone knows that, including the broadcasters.”

« see more Net News