New Chair

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS has elected board member and former COO and Interim President WARREN S. LADA as Chairman, replacing Interim Chairman GARY G. STEVENS, who continues as a board member. New President/CEO CHRIS FORGY has been named as a director as well, filling the vacancy left by the death of ED CHRISTiAN.

In addition, SAGA disclosed that it received and rejected an unsolicited offer by a "smaller broadcaster" to buy the company. The offer was structured either as a cash buyout at $30-$33/share or a merger in which SAGA stockholders would get $12.47/share and would own 83.1% of the post-merger company. SAGA's press release said that the board thought, "the offeror did not provide sufficient evidence of ability to obtain the required financing under either structure."

SAGA's board has also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents/share and a special cash dividend of $2/share on its Class A common stock, paid on JANUARY 13th to shareholders of record on DECEMBER 21st, and adopted a new variable dividend policy that will pay an additional dividend in the second quarter of each year of 70% of the preceding year’s annual Free Cash Flow net of acquisitions, special and quarterly dividends, debt paydowns and debt issuance costs, and stock buybacks.

“We are very pleased that our strong capital position and operating performance allowed us to declare another regular quarterly cash dividend and a special cash dividend,” said FORGY. “We are excited to continue our commitment to provide a meaningful cash return to our shareholders through the declarations of these dividends. In addition, we have made tremendous progress during what has been a period of transition for our Board of Directors and executive management team. Our sustained financial strength has put us in a position to meet operational goals and to support efforts to return value to our shareholders. The cash dividends announced today, along with the new variable dividend policy, express the confidence of our Board of Directors and executive management team in SAGA’s future.”

“On behalf of SAGA, I would like to thank WARREN and GARY for their hard work and faithful service in their respective interim roles,” added FORGY. “ED’s passing left a hole in our leadership ranks, and Warren and GARY admirably stepped up at a pivotal time when we needed them most. The entire Board and executive management team are truly grateful for all they have done to lead us over the past months.”

