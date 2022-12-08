Bustos

USA TODAY NETWORK/FLORIDA Enterprise/Politics Editor SERGIO R. BUSTOS has been named VP/News at WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WLRN/MIAMI, effective in JANUARY. BUSTOS is a former reporter and editor for the MIAMI HERALD, ASSOCIATED PRESS, POLITICO, the SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL, WILMINGTON NEWS-JOURNAL, PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER, and GANNETT NEWS SERVICE.

“WLRN has ambitious plans to grow its audience throughout SOUTH FLORIDA,” said BUSTOS. “I am greatly looking forward to joining the team in early JANUARY to build on the history of the great journalism WLRN is all about.”

“SERGIO’s integrity, intelligence, energy and sense of humor will certainly be an asset in leading one of the best journalism enterprises in the nation," said CEO JOHN LABONIA. “I look forward to working with SERGIO and his team to continually deliver journalism of the highest quality that South Floridians have come to embrace, expect and deserve.”

The station is also relaunching its midday show "SUNDIAL" on MONDAY (12/12) with new host CARLOS FRIAS, the former MIAMI HERALD food editor.

« back to Net News