New Milestone

Independent development partner for self-releasing artists, TUNECORE, has reached $3 billion earned by artists. TUNECORE is owned by digital music company, BELIEVE, and was founded in 2006.

BELIEVE CEO DENIS LADEGAILLERIE commented, "TUNECORE is essential to BELIEVE’s overarching mission, as well as key to the Group’s ecosystem, which is designed to support a wide range of artists at all stages of their careers, and across all demographics. The achievement of reaching $3 billion earned by self-releasing artists speaks volumes to the importance of supporting all creators equally. Which is why the whole artistic community must be nurtured without differentiation to allow the emergence of a new class of self-releasing artists that will be able to sustain themselves by making a living from their art. Not all artists aim at becoming superstars, but all top artists need a launchpad to blossom."

TUNECORE CEO ANDREEA GLEESON added, "“We’re proud to offer innovative technology-based services at affordable price points to all music creators, whether you’re a beginner or a top artist. ED SHEERAN, LIZZO, and CHANCE THE RAPPER all started their careers on TUNECORE - in fact, the next ED SHEERAN, the next LIZZO and the next CHANCE could all very well be on our roster right now."





