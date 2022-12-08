Dion (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

CELINE DION has announced that she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome, a condition that causes rigidity and muscle spasms. DION took to INSTAGRAM to make her diagnosis public.

In OCTOBER 2021, DION shut down her LAS VEGAS residency and later canceled her tour of NORTH AMERICA while postponing a tour of EUROPE.

CNN has more.

« see more Net News