It’s that time of year where “best of” lists are popping up, and in that spirit, ALL ACCESS's TODD STACH gathered the three most read "BEYOND THE 615" columns of 2022 and posted them in one place.

STACH said, "It has been an honor to write weekly articles from my perspective as a coach and from the things I’ve learned over the years from other coaches. I find it therapeutic, so it helps me too. Plus, the thought that you would take the time to read any of my articles means a lot. So, thank YOU! Here’s to wrapping up 2022 and looking forward to the hope of a New Year."



January 14, 2022

DJs: Don't Use These 2 Words and You'll Stop Making Sweeping Assumptions

If you’re on the air and striving to improve, I hope that when you read this that you’ll experience the same kind of revelation that I had this week. It was like a light shined down from heaven as I was preparing for a coaching session. Read more.

August 26, 2022

5 Pitfalls To Avoid For Any New Team Show

Many have had the incredible pleasure and challenge of starting a brand-new radio show with someone they either don’t know or barely know. It’s a journey of trial and error, “learning how to dance together,” and building trust. Read more.

June 10, 2022

4 Must Haves In Hit Songs That Will Help Any DJ

If you work at a radio station, there’s a good chance that a local band has asked you how they can get their song on the radio. I received one of those emails recently. As I hit reply and began to type out a few key ingredients of hit songs I quickly began to see a correlation to on-air breaks. Read more.



